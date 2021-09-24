The District Management Division (DMD) of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) in the northern part of the province recently participated in a workshop in San Vicente to promote awareness on marine turtle conservation.

Held on September 14-15, the workshop was conducted with the support and cooperation of barangay officials in New Canipo, Malampaya Sound Protected Land and Seascape (MSPLS), Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-CENRO) Roxas, and volunteers from the Alimanguan Sagip Pawikan Organization.

The workshop is aimed at promoting environmental awareness among the local communities specifically in Marine Turtle Protection and Conservation.

The DMD staff in the north participated in the event as resource speakers at the invitation of the San Vicente Municipal Tourism Office.

- Advertisement -

The program started with an inspirational message from Renan T. Failon, barangay chairman of New Canipo, San Vicente. The lecture, meanwhile, started with a presentation of MSPLS activities and updates by PASu Clarisse Pador.

Eduardo Cabrera, IEC Officer of PCSDS DMD North, gave a presentation and led the discussion on the regulation and implementation of the Wildlife Act or Republic Act 9147.

Karl Sumandal and Jo Annie Corvera of DENR-CENRO Roxas, on the other hand, discussed marine turtle biology, threats to marine turtle conservation, rescue, and response. Shortly after, the Alimanguan Sagip Pawikan Organization (ASPO) shared their knowledge on how to properly handle marine turtles during nesting and hatching seasons.

The activity moved on to data collection and reporting, as well as hatchery management. Corvera provided a brief recap of the first-day activities on the second day, September 15, 2021. Following this, the Alimanguan Sagip Pawikan focused on marine turtle rescue and response simulation, sharing their knowledge and best practices.

At the end of the activity, a practicum was conducted by the DENR CENRO Roxas and assisted by the PCSDS DMD-North staff to measure the knowledge gained by the participants from the training. The practicum’s final output was based on the prepared exam wherein the majority of the participants received a perfect score.