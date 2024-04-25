The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development and the local government of Aborlan recently collaborated in a step to regulate and ensure sustainability of the lobster fry trade in the area.

Officials from the PCSDS and the local government drafted a new Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) governing the business and trade of lobster fry in Aborlan, Palawan.

During the public consultation, Dennis Creach S. Barcelona from the Legal Services Section and representatives from the District Management Division South provided valuable insights on the provisions of PCSD Administrative Order No. 12 and elucidated on the agency’s mandate to conduct Information Education Campaigns (IEC) and training.

PCSDS also committed to offer assistance, including furnishing information on relevant laws and potentially deputizing qualified individuals from the municipality as Wildlife Enforcement Officers (WEO).

The initiative garnered active participation from LGU-Aborlan employees, local fisherfolk, and lobster fry catchers and traders.