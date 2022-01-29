The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) has opened a seat in the council for non-government organizations (NGOs) after it was vacated by lawyer Jansen Jontila.

The PCSD, as created by the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) Law, has practiced reserving an NGO representative seat in the Council.

According to PCSD staff spokesperson Jovic Fabello, Jontila left the council after he was appointed provincial officer of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Palawan. Jontila previously represented the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC).

In an announcement made on Thursday, those vying for membership must be nominated by the NGO they are part of. They must also hold a key leadership position of the NGO they are representing, must have resided in Palawan for at least a year before assuming the leadership role, an outstanding track record for environmental concerns, and of good moral character.

- Advertisement -

Palawan News sought comment from the Palawan NGO Network Inc. (PNNI), one of the province’s most prominent NGOs, if they will be nominating one of their leaders. According to PNNI executive director Atty. Robert Chan, they have yet to decide who will be nominated.

“Still under discussion in our general assembly, so no endorsement yet,” Chan said in a text message on Friday.

All interested NGOs may send their nominations to PCSD executive director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta via e-mail or courier to this address:

PCSD Secretary / PCSDS Executive Director

PCSD Building Sports Complex Road

Brgy. Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City

Email: oed@pscd.gov.ph