The 30th anniversary celebration of the enactment of Republic Act 7611 or the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan has been included as one of the calendar events in the Baragatan Festival 2022.

The anniversary will be held on June 19 with the theme “SEP@30: Driving Three Decades of Sustainable Development.”

Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PSCDS) spokesperson Jovic Fabello said some of their activities will be held at SM City Puerto Princesa, including the launching of a SEP Coffee Table Book, a video presentation, and a song and essay-writing contest.

He said the PCSDS will also launch a print campaign exhibit “Wild for Life” to raise environmental awareness and the importance of wildlife management and enforcement.

He added that they are also conducting tree planting activities in different municipalities.

“This time maliban doon sa usual na ginagawa namin na ma-inculcate sa tao ang pagtatanim ng puno ay nag-iikot kami ngayon para sa mga tree planting activities prior doon sa June 19 anniversary,” he said.

“May mga exhibits, song writing at mga awards sa mga empleyado na magre-retire na at may exemplary services,” he added.