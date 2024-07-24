The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a rescue operation to save 17 passengers and crew members who were on board a troubled boat at Sitio Caguisan, Barangay Salang, Balabac, in southern Palawan.

PCG’s station in Balabac stated yesterday, June 23, that the boat encountered mechanical failures, prompting the rescue operation led by the Coast Guard Station South Western Palawan.

Following the operation, all individuals were safely transported to mainland Balabac.

The PCG said two civilian speedboats assisted in the rescue. They were the MB Renalie and the disaster risk reduction office of Balabac.