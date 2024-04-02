The Philippine Coast Guard announced on Tuesday, April 2, that it has taken back access and regained full control of its Facebook page.

This is the fourth time this year that PCG’s social media account was attacked by hackers. The PCG Facebook account was first breached by hackers last February 3 and 15. The agency’s X (formerly Twitter) account was also attacked last February 26 and was recovered on February 29.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the Coast Guard Public Affairs Office Service (CGPAS) recovered the account at around 9 am, four days after it was hacked by “unknown entity.”

It was hacked at around 12:30 pm last Friday after which, the page posted “two malicious short videos,” followed by several movie clips from other Facebook pages. The movie clips have been removed after the account was recovered.

Balilo said the CGPAS has already coordinated with the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) through its Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center and Meta, the company that owns Facebook for the conduct of an investigation regarding the hacking incident.

“The CGPAS is also set to conduct another hardware check with IT experts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to strengthen its cybersecurity measures,” he said.