The Philippine Coast Guard has issued an advisory suspending voyages for all sea vessels within the southwestern portion of Palawan as Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan approaches the province.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the southern towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Quezon, Rizal, and the Cagayancillo Islands are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Bataraza town on Tuesday afternoon, as per the trajectory projection released by PAGASA.

“Due to the strong winds brought by TS Kabayan, South Western Palawan is also affected, where we can also experience strong winds and larges waves caused by the tropical storm in the nexf 36 hours. No vessel of any type or tonnage shall be allowed to sail except to take shelter,” CGSSWP said in an advisory signed by Ens. Gabriel Infante.

“In view thereof, suspension of travel of vessels and watercrafts regardless of tonnage plying within the area of responsibility of CGS South Western Palawan effective as of 10:00 am 18 December 2023 until further notice. All vessels/water crafts are advised to take maximum precautionary measures during the presence of any unfavorable weather and sea condition,” the advisory added.