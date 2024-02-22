Joint operatives of Coast Guard Station Northeastern Palawan (CGSNEP) and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff Wildlife Enforcement Unit (PCSDS WEU) recovered an abandoned stack of crushed corals in Purok 2, Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, on Monday, February 19.

The crushed corals were discovered during a joint law enforcement operation conducted by CGSNEP and PCSDS-WEU based on information gathered by the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan (CGIG-PAL).

Joint law enforcement team recovered 119 sacks of undocumented and abandoned stockpiles of crushed coral, weighing approximately two tons.

The PCSDS District Management Division in Coron stated that it will investigate to find the persons responsible for the collection and gathering of the crushed corals and charge them with violation of Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.