Personnel of Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan, together with the Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, rescued 16 passengers and four crew members of a motorized banca after it capsized in the waters off Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, last Sunday, December 17.

CGSNP stated in a report submitted to Coast Guard District Palawan that Allen Alagao reported an incident involving MBca Wave Uno, which was carrying tourists, a tour guide, and boat crew. The boat capsized on the way back to the mainland after an island-hopping tour when it encountered strong winds and rough seas.

CGSNP coordinated with the SOU and nearby island resort for the conduct of a search and rescue operation.

After 30 minutes, the passengers and crew of the boat were rescued by responding personnel and transported in safety to other island resort for immediate checkup before bringing them back to the main land.