The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has intensified its search and rescue efforts for a missing fisherman following a maritime allision about 62 nautical miles southeast off Sampaloc Point in Subic, Zambales.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo stated that the BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) was sent to search for the missing fisherman, Jose Mondoñedo, under the direct orders of PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

Mondoñedo’s boat, Fbca John Robert, was struck by an unidentified vessel, causing it to capsize. The incident left his brother Robert clinging to life as he waited for rescue. Unfortunately, Jose has not yet been found.

The brothers had departed Barangay Wawandaue on July 1 for a routine fishing trip to their payao, a traditional fish aggregating device, off Sampaloc Point. The fishing expedition took a bad turn on the afternoon of July 3 when their boat was hit by an unidentified vessel.

Robert managed to survive by clinging to their payao for three days. It wasn’t until the fishing boat Fbca Irish Mae passed by and rescued him around 8 a.m. on July 6.

He was brought back to safety, arriving at Wawandaue by 6:30 p.m. on the same day.

The PCG’s prompt response underscores their dedication to maritime safety and community welfare. CGS Zambales immediately issued a notice to mariners and coordinated with local barangays and fisherfolk to keep an eye out for any sign of Jose Mondoñedo.

“We are investigating the allision report thoroughly and gathering more information to ensure proper measures are taken,” emphasized CG Rear Admiral Balilo.

