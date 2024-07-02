The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday lauded personnel of BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) for conducting the rescue operation of eight fishermen who were in distress after the engine of their fishing boat FFB Akio exploded in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) on Saturday, June 29.

BRP Sindangan responded to the distress call of FFB Akio, which was half-submerged after its engine exploded 17 nautical miles southwest of Scarborough Shoal. Two of the eight fishermen aboard sustained second-degree burns.

Before the rescue, however, the PCG vessel received radio challenges from China Coast Guard (CCG) and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) ships that also performed dangerous maneuvers in an apparent attempt to block them.

The CCG and PLAN ships only stopped shadowing when they were informed by the Angel of the Sea on board the PCG ship about the rescue mission. The CCG also launched two rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) and offered to help the eight fishermen of FFB Akio.

BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) arrived at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Port in Subic, Zambales, at around 4:45 AM on Monday, July 1, where the crew immediately turned over the injured fishermen to the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department (PHSD) for transport to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, together with Coast Guard District National Capital Region-Central Luzon (CGDNCR-CL) Commander Commodore Arnaldo Lim, commended the crew and awarded them medals in recognition of their swift response and diplomatic radio communication with the Chinese vessels.

*** BASAHIN SA PILIPINO ***

PCG pinasalamatan ang mga personnel ng BRP Sindangan sa pagsagip sa walong mangingisda

Pinasalamatan ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) nitong Lunes ang mga tauhan ng BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) na nagsagawa ng operasyon sa pagsagip sa walong mangingisda na nanganib matapos sumabog ang makina ng kanilang bangkang pangisda na FFB Akio malapit sa Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) noong Sabado, June 29.

Tumugon ang BRP Sindangan sa distress call ng FFB Akio na lumubog na ang kalahati matapos sumabog ang makina nito 17 nautical miles timog-kanluran ng Scarborough Shoal. Dalawa sa walong mangingisda ang nagtamo ng second-degree burns.

Bago ang pagsagip, nakatanggap ang PCG vessel ng radio challenges mula sa China Coast Guard (CCG) at People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships na nagpakita ng dangeours maneuvers at nagtangkang harangan ang mga ito.

Tumigil lamang ang pagsunod ng mga barko ng CCG at PLAN nang ipaalam ng Angel of the Sea na sakay ng PCG vessel ang tungkol sa misyon ng pagsagip. Sa pagkakataon na ito, naglunsad din ang CCG ng dalawang rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) at nag-alok ng tulong sa walong mangingisda ng FFB Akio.

Dumating ang BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) sa Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Port sa Subic, Zambales, bandang 4:45 a.m. noong Lunes, July 1, kung saan agad na inilipat ng mga personnel ang mga nasugatang mangingisda sa SBMA Public Health and Safety Department (PHSD) para dalhin sa pinakamalapit na ospital para sa karagdagang tulong medikal.

Pinuri nina PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, kasama si Coast Guard District National Capital Region – Central Luzon (CGDNCR-CL) Commander Commodore Arnaldo Lim, ang mga tauhan at ginawaran sila ng medalya bilang pagkilala sa kanilang mabilis na pagtugon at diplomatikong komunikasyon sa radyo sa mga barko ng Tsina.