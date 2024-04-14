Thirty-five fishermen aboard two large fishing vessels were arrested by personnel from the Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan (CGSEP) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District in the province for illegal fishing within the municipal waters of Magsaysay town.

They were apprehended on April 11 around 6 a.m. aboard the F/V Spring Beauty and F/V Lotus 02, approximately 2.9 nautical miles southwest of Barangay Cocoro in the said town.

According to CGSEP, they were using purse seine, which is prohibited under Municipal Ordinance No. 2016-139 and Municipal Ordinance No. 2020-239.

CGSEP said that upon boarding and verification, the maritime law enforcement team confirmed that the two vessels were engaged in illegal fishing activities using purse seine within the municipal waters of Magsaysay, Palawan.

Purse seine fishing is prohibited in towns in the Philippines due to its potential negative impact on marine ecosystems and local fisheries. Purse seine nets are large nets that are deployed around schools of fish, often encircling them completely before being drawn closed like a purse, hence the name.

One of the main concerns associated with purse seine fishing is its lack of selectivity, meaning it can catch not only the target species but also non-target species, including juveniles and other marine life like dolphins and turtles, leading to bycatch and ecosystem disruption.

This indiscriminate method can harm fish populations and disrupt the balance of marine ecosystems.

Purse seine fishing can also have detrimental effects on local small-scale fishermen who rely on traditional and sustainable fishing methods.

Following the apprehension, the Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan promptly summoned the apprehended fishing vessels for further investigation.

Additionally, the CGSEP turned over the 35 crew members of the apprehended vessels to the Municipal Agriculture Office of Magsaysay, Palawan, for appropriate charges and disposition.