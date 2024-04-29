The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is set to hold its 33rd South Luzon Area Business Conference (SOLABC) on July 18–19 at the Seda Lio in El Nido.

PCCI leaders, in a press conference held on April 25 at Ka Inato Restaurant, urged local business owners and investors to participate in the event where important matters affecting the local business sector will be discussed.

“We are inviting not just businesses, but also government officials and some members of the LGU. Yung mga proposals namin doon ay ipe-present sa kanila,” Sallie Lacson, PCCI South Luzon Area Vice President and current SOLABC Chairperson, said.

“Meron po kaming Trade X po, which will be demo-ed on the first day of the SOLABC. We partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Then there will be a chamber management forum. The second day is the conference, where we talk about sustainability and good governance,” Lacson added.

Lacson said they decided to hold this year’s SOLABC in El Nido because of its thriving business sector and to showcase the municipality internationally.

Puerto Princesa hosted the last SOLABC in Palawan in 2018. The PCCI wanted this year’s SOLABC investors to see the new ventures they could fund and sponsor elsewhere in the province.

Panel members who spoke during the press conference included Eric John Yayen, PCCI Puerto Princesa President; Bellie G. Florendo, PCCI El Nido Vice President; Sallie Lacson, PCCI South Luzon Area Vice President; Rix Rafols, PCCI Palawan Vice President; and Jeff Armedilla, PCCI Regional Director for Mimaropa.