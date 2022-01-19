The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) will provide farmers affected by Typhoon Odette with early-bearing coconut seedlings.

The municipalities of Roxas, Dumaran, and the northern barangays of Puerto Princesa City are the most damaged in terms of coconut trees, said Engr. Celso Maliwanag, provincial coconut development officer.

According to the PCA’s initial damage report, there are 230,459 trees damaged in Roxas and 65,595 in Dumaran.

“‘Yan po ang na-account ng Philippine Coconut Authority. Maliban dito, ay ang mga affected pa na non-bearing trees pa ay minimal naman [ang damage] since hindi naman sila ang palagian nasisira ng bagyo dahil hindi sila masyado naaapektuhan ng hangin,” he said.

Currently, there are more than 29,000 hybrid and non-hybrid dwarf coconut seedlings to be distributed to the farmers in two towns and Puerto Princesa City.

“So far, may parating tayo na 15,000 dwarf coconut seedlings na naka-allocate sa tatlong bayan. Maliban doon ay mayroon pa tayong naka-allocate na dwarf na hindi hybrid, mayroon tayong 14,000 para doon sa panibagong allocations para sa tatlong municipality,” he said.

“Matagal makarecover ang mga damaged trees, so nagdecide ang management na bigyan sila ng mga dwarf na early bearing, para madali sila makarecover doon sa kanilang pananim,” Maliwanag added.

Aside from the seedlings, Malinawag said that each farmer will also receive incentives under the Incentives Coconut Planting Program.

“Mayroong regular program ang PCA na kung tawagin ay Incentives Coconut Planting Program, ‘yon ay pagproduce ng seedlings at pagtatanim sa kanilang ari-arian at mayroon silang insentibong makukuha na P85 per seedling planted,” he said.