The provincial office of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is aiming to implement priority projects worth about P17 million that will be funded by the coco levy fund with an information caravan in October.

National agencies and their local departmental counterparts will attend the information caravan scheduled for October 18 in order to orient farmers with the implementation of projects beginning in 2023.

The projects are a part of the Rodrigo Duterte-signed Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), which is scheduled to start in 2023. The release of the trust funds established by Republic Act 11524, also known as the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) Act, will be permitted with the approval of CFIDP.

“Lahat ng partner agencies, kung ‘di ako nagkakamali nasa 10 or 13 agencies na involved sa Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan pupunta sa Palawan para next year ay maka-start na tayo ng implementation—hopefully, kung mag-start na talaga next year, kahit first year pa lang ay mararamdaman na agad ng farmers natin ang epekto ng projects natin,” Agriculturist I Rommel Fababaer said.

PCA Palawan has 11 proposed projects with a total budget of P57 million that will be implemented over a five-year period beginning in 2022. The PCA must develop proposed CFIDP programs every five years.

The first year is dedicated to priority projects such as the construction of a post-harvest facility for intercrops in Taytay and Brooke’s Point, as well as the establishment of a coconut product processing facility in Rizal town.

Each invited agency will provide information and guidelines on how they will take part in the implementation of the CFIDP to benefit coconut farmers and their dependents.

“After ng caravan, sila rin ay gagawa ng information drive don sa areas nila or communities nila kasi hindi rin kakayanin na maramihan ang i-invite. At least ma-minimize natin ang participants lalo na hindi pa kaluwag ang pandemic– Kasi ang sa PCA doon, sa amin manggaling ‘yong hybridization and research and development ng varieties ng coconut,” he said.

The CFIDP will define the direction and policies for the industry’s development and rehabilitation for the next 50 years. The Bureau of Treasury had been tasked to transfer from the accumulated coconut levy at least P75 billion in the next five years to the CFITF.

The funding will be disbursed following the CFIDP, wherein P10 B each will be allocated for the first and second year, while P15 B each for the third and fourth year. PCA has a P25 B allocation in the fifth year, with which, the plans will be reviewed annually to adjust to emerging trends and needs of the coconut sector.

