The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Palawan will start the distribution of coconut seed nuts in June to Odette-affected farmers as the state weather bureau announced the onset of the rainy season in the country.

Raul Aguilar, PCA Palawan division chief, said Tuesday that the agency needs to distribute about 10,500 seed nuts that will be given to 105 local farmers. Each farmer will receive 100 coconut seed nuts under the recovery program of PCA in Palawan.

“Kailangan na po natin ma-distribute ‘yong mga na-produce natin na mga good quality seedlings sa ating nurseries for field planting on the onset of the rainy season,” Aguilar said in a text message.

The seednuts were temporarily planted in three nursery sites located in Barangay Luzviminda in Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, and Dumaran. The PCA had said before that farmers would get the seed nuts when the rainy season started, because that is when the weather is right for planting coconuts.

The local coconut industry of Palawan recorded 490,000 damaged trees after the damage caused by Odette in December 2021.

Aside from aid for the most devastated areas, the agency would also devote 180 hectares to the communities of Araceli and San Vicente as part of its ongoing project to accelerate coconut planting and replanting.

The PCA Palawan is also working on intercropping projects as an intervention and alternative livelihood for local farmers while waiting for coconut production, which will take three to four years.