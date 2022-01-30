The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) in the province is ready to provide 15,000 seed nuts of high-yielding coconut hybrids to growers who were affected by Typhoon Odette last year.

The seed nuts from the PCA Zamboanga Research Center had come through the PCA-Region IV based in Lucena City, according to Engr. Arlo Solano of the PCA Palawan. They were carried to Palawan with the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which facilitated their 2GO shipment.

Information shared by the coconut authority’s provincial office claimed 4,000 seed nuts are currently at the City Agriculture Nursery Site in Barangay Luzviminda. They will be distributed to northern barangays in Puerto Princesa.

On the other hand, the seed nuts for distribution to Roxas town (8,000) and Dumaran (3,000) are at the Provincial Agriculture Center (PAC) in Brgy. Irawan, also in the city.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, division chief Engr. Celso Maliwanag of the PCA thanked the PCG and 2GO for facilitating the transfer of the seed nuts to Palawan and to the nursery sites. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)