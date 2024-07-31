The local coconut authority opened its search this month for outstanding coconut farmers and farming organizations, who will compete in the 38th National Coconut Week celebrations from August 23-30.

Senior Agriculturist for Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Palawan Arlo Solano said that they have started looking for prospective entries in the national competition, which included the coconut jingle-making contest and the coconut video advertisement.

He said that they were still actively looking for participants in the PCA’s annual competitions of outstanding coconut farmers, coconut farmers’ organizations, and outstanding farming family.

However, the search for the cocoa premium categories were kicked off earlier in July, as Solano said that they needed a wide selection of coconuts to choose from, as the cocoa premium categories included cocolaki, the search for the biggest coconut; cocodami, for the most coconut in a single-bunch tree; cocokapal for the thickest coconut; and cocobigat for the heaviest coconut.

The provincial celebration for National Coconut Week will be held simultaneously across the country and included a coconut tree-planting activity.

“Hindi pa na-fix yung date at venue, pero ang initial location natin ay sa Brooke’s Point,” Solano said. He said that this year’s local celebration would center around those farmers who were still recovering from the loss of their crops during the heat index and Typhoon Odette.

For those interested in joining the jingle-making and video advertisement contest, they must accomplish and submit an authorization form through this link –https://forms.gle/YeYBzdmZTdQ9FWNp9.