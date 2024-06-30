The unity alliance forged between the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and the National Unity Party (NUP) “is not a marriage of convenience,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Saturday.

During the signing ceremony for the PFP-NUP Alliance: Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas at the Kamagong Hall of the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati, the two parties merged because their ideology is unity.

“Now, many commentators, undoubtedly, are going to say these are marriages of convenience. So, when they once again, when you hear that phrase marriage in convenience, then let us answer them: No unity is in fact our ideology,” President Marcos stressed in his speech.

Unity has brought the two parties together, the President said. “We do have ideals. This is not just to win the next election. This is to make the Philippines a better place. And that is what we are doing here,” he added.

President Marcos said the alliance wants to work with a common purpose.

“We are uniting behind the dream of transforming the Philippines and that dream will be achieved by unity. So, congratulations for joining that ideology, for believing in that ideology. It is the only way that we will make our country, the country that the Filipinos deserve,” he said.

The President noted commentators had thought forging alliances between parties are usual political maneuverings in Philippine politics.

“Every candidate or perspective candidate or any political leader for that matter finds where is it best, what is the most politically advantageous place to be in terms of party affiliation,” he pointed out.

But the President said the alliance is not a marriage of convenience but an understanding that unity is needed to transform the Philippines into a modern, safe, and sustainable country.

About a hundred members of PFP and NUP, composed of governors, vice governors, local government officials and lawmakers attended and witnessed the event.

Upon arrival at the venue, President Marcos was ushered at the center to witness the signing of the alliance agreement between the PFP and NUP.

The PFP was represented by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr.; Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos; and PFP president South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr.

On the other hand, the NUP was represented by its Chairman Ronaldo V. Puno, NUP president Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr. and Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia.