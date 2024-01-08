President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he has already completed 51 percent of the target 131,410.66 kilometers of the government’s Farm-to-Market Road Network Program within six years after only one and a half years in office.

“I am happy to share a significant update sa ating Farm-to-Market Road Network program. Ang ating dapat na maging target is 131,410.66 kilometers sa anim na taon, maaari ko nang mai-report na 51 percent of that nabuo na natin,” Marcos said in a short video message on Monday.

Marcos said that the government had built 67,328.92 kilometers, which is 32 times as many road trips from Aparri to Jolo.

“It is a testament to the magnitude of the accomplishments of the government. It is not an initiative only to do with agriculture; it is a connection between all the different communities, but of course, its main purpose is to connect the markets and the producers—sa ating mga agricultural sectors lalo,” Marcos said.

Marcos assured the Filipino people that the Marcos administration would continue working until the completion of the target of 131,410.66 kilometers before the end of the administration.