Poor Filipinos who require dialysis treatment can now receive it without any financial burden, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s said in his state of the nation address.

The President said in his state of the nation address (SONA) on Monday that over 3.4 million Filipinos have also received health assistance under the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAP) program of the Health Department.

“Upang mas lalo pang makatulong sa mga pasyente, ang dating siyam-napung libreng dialysis sessions ay inakyat na natin sa isandaan at limampu’t anim. Mga kababayan, libre na po ngayon ang dialysis para sa karamihan ng Pilipino,” President Marcos said.

He also stressed that the government is working on resolving the shortage of doctors and nurses in the country.

“Tinutugunan natin ngayon ang ating kakulangan sa mga doctor at mga nurse, sa pamamagitan ng mga reporma sa edukasyon, patuloy na pagsasanay, at paniniguro sa kanilang kapakanan,” Marcos said.

The chief executive said that the government has already deployed doctors to almost 200 municipalities in the country as he vowed to deploy more in the remaining 19 towns.

“Upang masuklian naman ang naging sakripisyo ng ating mga health workers sa pribado at pampubliko na mga ospital noong nakaraang pandemya, ipapamahagi na sa kanila ang kanilang COVID health emergency allowance at iba pang mga nabinbing benepisyo,” the President said.