President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. affirmed on Monday the commitment to stronger bilateral relations after a formal meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the expansion of trade and enhanced cooperation on climate change, maritime security, and the green economy at the Palace.”

Marcos said the occasion served as the first-ever visit of an EU Commission President to the Philippines.

He said that during their meeting, they discussed the economic relations with particular focus on revitalizing trade between the two regions.

Marcos said that he also welcomed the conduct this year of the scoping exercises between the European Commission and the Philippines towards negotiations for a Philippines-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“On development cooperation, we committed to conclude an agreement on the Green Economy Program in the Philippines, a grant worth 60 million euros, which aims to support the Philippines in areas such as circular economy, renewable energy, and climate change mitigation,” Marcos said.

He acknowledged the EU’s active support for the Bangsamoro Peace Process as well as the development of the Philippines in terms of the rule of law and justice, agriculture, space cooperation, and disaster management.

He expressed his gratitude to the EU Commission “for their dedication to extend the recognition of STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) certificates issued by the Philippines” as he emphasized that it has a positive impact on the employment of over 50,000 Filipino seafarers working onboard EU-flagged vessels.

“As I mentioned to Madame President Von der Leyen, the Philippines and the EU are like-minded partners through our shared values of democracy, sustainable and inclusive prosperity, the rule of law, peace and stability, and human rights,” Marcos said.

“The continued exchanges between Her Excellency and myself, which started in Brussels last year, is a testament to our joint desire to bring our bilateral relationship to greater heights,” he added, recalling his meeting with Von der Leyen in Brussels in 2022.

President Marcos is optimistic that the visit of the EU Commission President to the Philippines marks the beginning of stronger and deeper ties between the EU and the country.

Prior to her official visit to the Philippines, Von der Leyen met Marcos Jr. during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium on December 17, 2022.

Her visit also comes amid Marcos’ call for the resumption of talks on the free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the EU, which has been on hiatus for six years.