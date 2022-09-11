- Advertisement by Google -

A pawikan hatchery on Ursula Island Game Refuge and Bird Sanctuary in Bataraza was recently damaged by bad weather, according to a park ranger.

Park ranger Raul Molejon said large tree branches fell on the pawikan (sea turtle) hatchery situated in front of their station on September 4 due to strong winds. Thankfully, the 1,300 sea turtle eggs they are caring for are all safe.

“Kabilang side ang nasira, at agad naman po namin itong nilinis noong oras na yon. Malakas ang hangin noong nagdaang bagyong Henry,” Molejon said. “Safe ang almost 1,300 eggs ng pawikan natin sa loob nito–wala namang nabasag.”

The hatchery was set up on the island by the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) with the help of the local government of Bataraza in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Ang pawikan hatchery sa harap ng ranger station ng Ursula island na nabagsakan ng mga sanga ng kahoy dulot ng sama ng panahon. (larawan mula kay Raul molejon)

Molejon said the sea turtle hatcheries on Ursula help to preserve them. To avoid upsetting the hatclings and ensure the success of the conservation effort, the nesting process must be without interference.

“Itong hatchery natin nakatayo sa harap mismo ng ranger station natin. Naipaalam na agad namin sa opisina ang nangyari. Ang pagpapaayos, sa committee po ng PAMB pag-uusapan, ang materyales pag-uusapan din yan at i-estimate pa,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masarap-masaya kasama sa umaga. 🥰 Enjoy our All day breakfast promo from September 10 to 30, 2022

All Day Breakfast meals now available starting September 10, 2022 at Haim Chicken Bataraza Brgy. Marangas, store opens at 7:00 AM

For Reservations and Deliveries:

Delivery Hotline: 717-1111 🔥📞

Globe: 09178491994

Smart: 09199910750

PUERTO PRINCESA STORES:

MAIN Branch, Manalo Extension

NCCC Branch

ROBINSONS Branch

IRAWAN Branch

IRAWAN, PALAWAN:

Haim Chicken, Bgy.Irawan Avenue

Globe: 09267401624

BATARAZA, PALAWAN

Haim Chicken, Bataraza Town Center

Globe: 09064491843

About Post Author

Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts