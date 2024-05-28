A passenger van figured in an accident allegedly due to slippery road conditions caused by rain at Kilometer 27, National Highway, Barangay Sta Lucia, Puerto Princesa City, around 1:50 p.m. yesterday, May 27.

The driver of the Toyota Hi-Ace van was identified as Johnrey Cinco, 22, with three passengers on board. The van was reportedly en route to the town of Quezon from the city when the accident occurred.

One of the passengers, identified as Jenevie Olac, sustained a head injury and was immediately taken to the Satellite Clinic in Barangay Luzviminda before being advised to proceed to a hospital in the city for a CT scan and treatment.

The two other passengers, as well as the driver, were unharmed.

Cinco’s account to authorities stated that upon reaching the uphill section of the road, the tire lost traction due to the slippery road caused by heavy rain. As a result, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off to the right side of the road and collide with trees.

During an interview with Palawan News, the driver briefly recounted how he was overtaking another vehicle while navigating the uphill stretch of the road. However, when he attempted to return to the correct lane, the van’s body also swayed, causing it to spin before colliding with a tree.

“Buti nga yong in-overtake-an ko, nakabantay siya. Naka preno at nakaiwas sa [posibleng banggaan],” Cinco said.

(It’s good that the one I overtook was vigilant. They applied brakes and avoided [the collision])

The collision with the trees wreaked havoc on the van’s left side.

The incident occurred in an accident-prone location, with signs encouraging cars to drive cautiously. (with a report from Celeste Anna Formoso)