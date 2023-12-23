A regional weather forecast released by PAGASA at 5 a.m. today reported that the northeast monsoon is impacting Northern and Central Luzon, while different weather conditions are occurring in other regions of the country.

The whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. However, residents should also be prepared for isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, primarily due to the presence of easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the affected areas will experience prevailing moderate to strong winds coming from the east to northeast, leading to sea conditions varying from moderate to rough, thereby prompting a cautionary advisory for small boats and fishing vessels when navigating these waters.

Meanwhile, in Northern and Central Luzon, where the influence of the northeast monsoon remains prominent, residents should anticipate lower temperatures and the chance of experiencing mild to moderate rain showers.