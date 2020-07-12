Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Palawan

Light to moderate winds from southwest to south will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

The whole Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Light to moderate winds from southwest to south will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

Light winds from southeast to variable direction will prevail over the Visayas with slight seas, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Robb Gile on Sunday

Palawan is expected to experience a temperature level of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius within the day.

The weather state bureau also said it is continuously monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that could bring rains particularly in northern Luzon area on Monday or Tuesday.

Gile said that the LPA is one of the two weather systems they are currently observing within the country.

“Kung maging bagyo ito o hindi, inaasahan na dahil sa pagkilos nito papalapit sa northern Luzon, maaari itong magdulot ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi nito, maaaring bukas o kaya sa Martes,” he said.

Gile said that PAGASA is not setting aside the possibility of LPA to develop into a storm and encouraged the public to keep on track with the weather bureau’s update about the LPA.

The LPA was recently located at 720 kilometers, east of Tuguegarao city in Cagayan by 3:00 am.

“Bahagyang gumanda ‘yong kaulapan na associated sa LPA na ito kaya patuloy natin ito binabantayan,” he said.

While PAGASA is also observing the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) that currently affects the southern part of Mindanao.

