‘Parol ng Pagbabago’ lantern-selling project kicks off at City Jail

The project started on September 9, hoping that amidst the pandemic, Palaweños will still be positive about celebrating December with a “parol”, one of the most iconic symbols of Christmas spirit.

The city jail has kicked off its annual “Parol ng Pagbabago” lantern-selling special project to help persons deprived of liberty (PDL) gain humane experience with opportunities for them to obtain assistance and help with rehabilitation.

JO1 Filly Erika Argueza, community relations officer of the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) in Barangay Tiniguiban, said the project started on September 9, hoping that amidst the pandemic, Palaweños will still be positive about celebrating December with a “parol”, one of the most iconic symbols of Christmas spirit.

“Nag-start na po kami ng parol-making, ito ay annual na paggawa ng mga parol dito sa city jail na for sale at for orders,” she said.

The project name, she explained, is based on the slogan “Changing Lives, Building a Safer Nation” of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). It is with the belief that by providing their PDLs with a livelihood activity, they can do better inside than outside their facility.

The lanterns are made of charol and bamboo sticks, and other available materials. She added the PDLs can also customize lanterns based on the demand of clients.

“Kasi ang pinaka mantra ng BJMP is changing lives — sa pagbabago ng ating mga PDLs doon umiikot ‘yong ating tema tungkol sa pagbabago nila,” she said.

“Kung tatangkilikin natin yong produkto ng ating mga PDLs, tinutulungan natin ang pagbabago nila. Nagkakaroon sila ng livelihood project na puwede nilang gawin kapag nakalaya na sila para hindi na sila pumunta sa dati nilang gawi,” she added.

Argueza said that along with the parol-selling project, they also have the parol-making contest where PDLs in different dorms are competing with each other to produce the best parol.

Arqueza appealed to residents of the city to again support this year the livelihood project by buying and ordering parol.

“Inaanyayahan ang lahat ng mamamayan ng Puerto Princesa at ng buong lalawigan ng Palawan na sa muli po tangkilikin ang parol-selling project ng city jail na pinamagatan namin ngayong taon na ‘Parol ng Pagbabago’,” she said.

Buying and ordering can be done by personally visiting the jail or by sending them a private message on their Facebook account. They can look for JO2 Joel Yag-as, JO2 Analiza Yag-as or JO2 Marlito Anza.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.