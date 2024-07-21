The 2nd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Palawan has completed the Parian Bridge 1 expansion project in the town of Narra.

The department’s regional office stated last week that 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella has reported the completion of the bridge widening project, spanning 293.074 square meters, to Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan.

The regional office of the department said the infrastructure upgrade includes two sections of 2-lane bridges, each 9.20 meters wide and 16.30 meters long, constructed with steel I-beam girders.

It features fully paved approaches and sidewalks, slope protection, and metal guardrails. For enhanced nighttime visibility and safety, solar studs and street LED lights have been installed along the bridge.

The DPWH Mimaropa said the project aims to provide a much efficient and safer transportation network, facilitating a significant improvement in economic activities and bring growth and development in the area.