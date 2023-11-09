The Public Attorney’s Office-Puerto Princesa City (PAO-PPC) District Office provided free legal aid and consultation to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL), at the Correctional Institution for Women Sta. Lucia (CIW-Sta. Lucia), Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) on October 27, as part of the 29th National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW).

Led by Atty. Oscar M. Cardaño, Jr., the legal team from PAO-PPC conducted a comprehensive discussion on various methods of releasing PDL, with a particular emphasis on the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law and its computation procedure.

During the session, the PDLs had the opportunity to raise legal concerns related to their respective cases. The legal team, assuring the inmates that their questions would be addressed, provided clear and concise responses.

PAO also promised to provide regular updates regarding their inquiries to ensure transparency and information dissemination.