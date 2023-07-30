The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Wildlife Enforcement Section conducted an entrapment operation on Thursday, July 27, that resulted in the arrest of four individuals involved in wildlife trafficking and confiscation of pangolin scales.

According to PCSDS, one of the suspects hailed from Roxas, Palawan, while the other four were residents of Taytay, Palawan.

The individuals were caught red-handed in the illegal possession of pangolin scales, which is a protected species under the Republic Act No. 9147, also known as the Wildlife Act, which strictly prohibits poaching, sale, and possession of critically endangered wildlife species, including pangolins.

The Wildlife Enforcement Officers also seized from the possession of the accused approximately 27 kilograms of pangolin scales and 2 motor vehicles used for transporting the contraband were also confiscated, further thwarting their illegal activities.

The five individuals are now in custody, awaiting due process and facing charges for their involvement in wildlife trafficking.

The Palawan Pangolin holds the designation of a “Critically Endangered Species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

The PCSDS emphasizes to the public that any violation of the law and illegal possession of wildlife species, whether flora or fauna, are strictly prohibited and carry corresponding penalties under Republic Act No. 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The PCSDS urges anyone with information on illegal wildlife activities to immediately report or call the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) hotline at (TNT) 09319642128 and (TM) 09656620248, or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at (Globe/TM) 0935-116-2336 and (Smart/TNT) 0948-937-2200. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the PCSDS Facebook page.