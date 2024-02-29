The management of the Palawan Electric Cooperative released a statement this Thursday in response to the alleged “campaigning” reportedly being done by some members of the appointed technical working group for its Articles of Cooperation and By-Laws (ACBL).

Although the electric cooperative did not explicitly mention who these individuals are, it appears that they are Dr. Antonio Cabrestante, Antonio Magbanua, and Raul Grande, convenors of the Palawan Electric Members Consumers Owners (PEMCO), who issued a statement regarding the invitation to all MCOs to attend the upcoming Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGAM) on May 28, 2024.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) stated that they were notified about the campaigning carried out by certain appointed members of the technical working group (TWG) responsible for offering recommendations for potential amendments or revisions to the existing ACBL.

“Nais bigyang diin ng pamunuan ng PALECO na taliwas sa tamang proseso, hindi pa na-i-sumite ng nasabing TWG sa Paleco Board of Directors (BOD), na siyang nagtalaga sa kanila, ang mga rekomendasyon sa pagsusog ng ACBL. Liban pa rito, ang Board of Directors ang siyang may katungkulang mag-rekomenda sa general assembly ng mga gagawing pagsusog sa ACBL ng kooperatiba,” PALECO stated today, February 29.

The management of the cooperative pointed out that the recommendations need to be submitted to the PALECO BOD for evaluation to ensure their compliance with relevant laws.

After assessment, PALECO explained that the Institutional Services Department (ISD) will lead the dissemination of information and the campaign to secure approval of these recommendations or amendments by members, requiring at least two-thirds of all with voting rights.

“Ang nasabing mga rekomendasyon ay kinakailangang i-sumite sa PALECO BOD upang ang mga ito ay masuri at masigurong naaayon sa mga angkop na batas,” PALECO’s statement stressed.

“Matapos namang masuri ng PALECO BOD ang mga nasabing rekomendasyon o amendment, pangungunahan ng Institutional Services Department (ISD) ng PALECO ang pagbibigay impormasyon ukol dito at ang pangangampanya na maaprubahan ito ng mga miyembro ng Kooperatiba (at least 2/3 votes of all members with voting rights),” the power cooperative added.

In a phone interview with Palawan News also on Thursday, Cabrestante denied that they are campaigning.

“Ganito yan, kasi alam nila na may mga kinausap kami. Syempre may mga nakakausap kami—nagsusumbong sa kanila na nagca-campaign na raw kami. Hindi kami nagca-campaign. Ang campaign namin ay tanggalin sila na may mga kasalanan ng Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) 1, EPSA 2, EPSA 3 na nagpapahirap sa atin. Silang may kasalanan ang tanggalin,” he said.

In the statement, of which he was one of the signatories, cooperative MCOs were urged to unite in ending the alleged “mafia-style running” of PALECO, wherein it was claimed that decisions by the Board of Directors are directed by independent power producers (IPPs) and General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida.

“We urge all PALECO MCO’s to join us destroy the mafia-style running of Paleco by mafioso, where decisions of the Board of Directors is directed by IPPs and Manager Contrivida,” it said.

Cabrestante accused that Paleco’s intention is to review the output of the TWG, with the sole authority to amend vested in the general assembly.

He further emphasized that Paleco should not assert undue power and should not hold their completed work “hostage.”

“Ano sila? Anong karapatan nilang mag-sabi na may option sila to recommend sa general assembly?” he questioned, reacting to PALECO’s assertion that their output should undergo evaluation by the BOD to ensure compliance with laws and other policies.