PALECO to resume disconnection of service on members with pending unpaid bills

In a press statement released Wednesday, the electric cooperative said will conduct another round of disconnection starting on October 1 within Puerto Princesa City.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is appealing to its member-consumer-owners (MCOs) to pay their unsettled bills, especially their consumption from March to August, to avoid the disconnection of electrical services.

PALECO said it needs to accumulate funds to pay its monthly obligations to Independent Power Producers (IPP), Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM), National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR), and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

“Simula ika-1 ng Oktubre taong kasalukuyan, muling magsasagawa ng pamumutol ng kuryente ang PALECO sa mga miyembro sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa na hindi nakakapagbayad o may pagkakautang sa kanilang mga buwanang bayarin,” according to the statement.

The electric cooperative stated that it did not collect payment from MCOs during the restricted lockdown implementation and paid its obligations to IPPs for a continuous supply of electricity.

The appeal is also a call for the help of the management to ensure the continuous supply of electricity in households, offices, and businesses, it added.

“Maaalala na sa panahon na nakalockdown noong nakaraang Marso at Abril ay hindi nakapaningil ang PALECO at ito ang nag-abono sa ibinayad sa mga IPP na nagsusuplay ng kuryente sa PALECO. Ang pagkabigo sa pagbayad sa mga ito ay maaaring magresulta sa kanilang pagtigil ng pagsupply ng kuryente,” it stated.

