Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) began a massive clearing of vegetation near electric lines as a way to make sure there would be no power outages during the May 9 national and local elections.

Information officer Rex Ruta said Friday that the operation started in Piltel and Manalo reclosers with a simultaneous operation in El Nido town. He said PALECO will also release a schedule for other reclosers in the following days.

Ruta said that despite the efforts of the electric cooperative, PALECO can’t guarantee that there won’t be any power outages because there are so many things that can go wrong with electricity.

Photo from Palawan Electric Cooperative Facebook Page

PALECO said they will complete the clearing before May 9 as it is their goal and commitment every election period.

“Iyan ang sinisikap at goal ng PALECO lalo na tuwing eleksiyon. But we can never assure na no interruption sa election day. It’s just preventive measure lang na ginagawa ng PALECO para makaiwas tayo na magkaroon ng power outage,” Ruta said

The clearing resulted in power interruptions in the areas covered by two reclosers under the Poblacion circuit, as announced in an advisory on Tuesday, April 19.

“We will post sa FB page and announcement sa radio at text blast ang gagawin natin kapag may mga next schedule ng massive clearing lalo na dito sa PPC,” he added.