There will be a planned power outage in some parts of the city and municipalities of Palawan on November 5-6 because the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) and the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will be working on tie lines and doing other maintenance activities at the same time.

This, according to PALECO, is due to the unavailability of the 69kV tie line, pole installation, transfer of structures (No. 115 and 12), installation of the second and third segments of previously installed steel butts of the NPC, and their line clearing and conversion of bare to insulated conductors.

Roxas, Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Sofronio Espanola are going to be affected by the return of the grid to normal operation from the island.

PALECO also said that power could be turned back on ahead of schedule, depending on how busy NAPOCOR is and how much supply is available, and if necessary, the curtailment schedule would be put into place ahead of time.

Compulsory load curtailment on big loads will be implemented for SM, NCCC, and Robinsons Mall.

The following areas that will be affected are:

November 5, 2022

8 a.m.-12 noon

GMA CIRCUIT

GMA INITIAL

From PALECO Substation, all households and establishments along Solid Rd. – GoHotel, Robinsons Palawan, RGMA, Solid Rd. to Kalayaan Subdivision, Garden Gate Subdivision, Songcayaon Subdivision Phase 2, and Moreno Ville, Tarabidan Rd., Tabingan Rd., BM Rd., R. Cabanag Rd., Villon Rd., Venturillo Rd. 1 & 2, SM Kabayan HOA, portion of Factor Rd. – from corner of BM Rd. to Lanzanas Rd. corner Factor Rd.

FACTOR RECLOSER

Portion of Factor Rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Rd. going to Libis Rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang Rd., Heredero Rd.(Libis), Ligaya St., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon Rd., Atrias Rd., Lucero St., Bagalay St.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Rd. (Libis), Tucay Rd., Wescom Rd. to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang St., Sun Flower St., Sampaguita St., Palanca Rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen St., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas St., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan Rd., Fundador Rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

KALIKASAN RECLOSER

Naval Rd. (from Tapping of Recloser PP3823), 570th, Gen. Madrid Rd., Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas St.

November 5, 2022

12:10 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

BUNCAG AND CHARIOT RECLOSERS & STA. MONICA AND SOLOMON RECLOSERS

BUNCAG RECLOSER

Baltan St. to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia St. – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao St. – from Malvar St. corner Lacao St., to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang Rd., Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan St., establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy Rd. – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy rd. to Fersal Hotel.

CHARIOT RECLOSER

Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO rd., , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco Rd. – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC rd., and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Rd. – JCA Compound, Bgy. Bancao-bancao Bgy. Hall, Villarosa rd., Jacana Rd., Macawili rd, Circumferencial Rd., Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete rd., Camella Homes,Households along Abueg rd.

STA. MONICA RECLOSER

Mitra Rd. to Bay Vista Rd., all households near Hilltop Pool and Villa, Puerto Vista Resto, Mitra Ranch, Panja Resort Palawan, Tropical Garden Villa, Portion of Sta Monica Highway – All households and establishments from of Sta. Monica Highway corner Mitra Rd. to Sicsican Highway, Citywood Subd., Golden Harvest Subd., Alfonso Subd., Golden Valley Subd., Teachers Village, Diamond Village, Dimalanta rd., Virginia Subdivision 1,2,3,4,&5, Medina Subdvision, Supe Ville, Villa Pipim, Bacaltus Subd., Princesa Vill., Lafiphai Subdivision, Good Samaritan Subdivision, Camella Homes Bgy. Sicsican, All households and establishment along Irawan to Sta. Lourdes Loop going to Mt. Calvary., All houses and establishments under Bgy. Irawan- Irawan National Highschool, Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (Crocodile Farm), Irawan Integrated Agricultural Center (Livestock), Department of Agriculture, Palawan Integrated Area Development Project (PIADP), and Dairy Farm.

SOLOMON RECLOSER

All Households and Establishments in Bgy. Iwahig, Bgy. Montible, Bgy. Napsan, Bgy. Bagong Bayan, Bgy. Sta. Lucia, Bgy. Luzviminda, and Bgy. Mangingisda.

November 5, 2022

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

November 5, 2022

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

PILTEL AND MANALO RECLOSERS & LACSAMA RECLOSER

PILTEL RECLOSER

Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.

MANALO RECLOSER

From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo St., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao St., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Caltex Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez St. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo Rd., Liberty Rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas Rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco Rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo St. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta Rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Rd., Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

LACSAMANA RECLOSER

From Lacsamana Rd. corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico Rd., Nadayao Rd., Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao Rd. distribution line), Pineda Rd., Socrates Rd., UHOA rd., Tiniguiban Mayo rd., Escaño rd., Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU rd. to PSU Main Campus/Compound.

November 5, 2022

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

MUNICIPALITIES OF NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA AND ROXAS

November 6, 2022

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

MENDOZA AND MAGARWAK RECLOSERS & STA. MONICA AND SOLOMON RECLOSERS

MENDOZA RECLOSER

Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy st. to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga rd., New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan rd. – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Bgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano rd. to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina

MAGARWAK RECLOSER

PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak Bgy. Sta. Lourdes, All establishments and households in Bgy. Bacungan, Bgy. Sta. Cruz, Bgy. Salvacion, Bgy. Bahile, Bgy. Macarascas, Bgy. Buenavista, Bgy. Tagabinet, Bgy. Manalo, Bgy. Maruyogon, Bgy. Lucbuan, Maoyon, Bgy. Babuyan, Bgy. San Rafael, Bgy. Tanabag, Bgy. Concepcion, Bgy. Binduyan to Bgy. Langogan.

November 6, 2022

12:10 PM – 2:55 PM

FACTOR AND KALIKASAN RECLOSERS

FACTOR RECLOSER

Portion of Factor rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor rd. going to Libis rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang rd., Heredero rd.(Libis), Ligaya st., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon rd., Atrias rd., Lucero st., Bagalay st.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan rd. (Libis), Tucay rd., Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang st., Sun Flower st., Sampaguita st., Palanca rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen st., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas st., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan rd., Fundador rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

KALIKASAN RECLOSER

Naval rd.(from Tapping of Recloser PP3823), 570th, Gen. Madrid rd., Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas st.

November 6, 2022

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

PILTEL AND MANALO RECLOSERS

PILTEL RECLOSER

Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.

MANALO RECLOSER

From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo st., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao st., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez st. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo rd., Liberty rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo st. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Rd., Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

November 6, 2022

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

MUNICIPALITIES OF NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA AND ROXAS

