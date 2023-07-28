A certain resto bar in the city made a Facebook post a day ago that quickly went viral because it featured an electricity bill statement of account, revealing an outstanding balance of over two million pesos.

Kubo Bar and Restaurant, located on Manalo Street, received an unexpected shock upon discovering that their electric consumption had reached a staggering amount of P2,110,696.33.

“Yay milyonaryo na kami! Thank you Paleco sana cheque na lang ito hahaha,” the resto bar’s post said.

The statement of account (SOA) has a billing date of July 10 and is due for payment on August 3 at Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

The SOA indicates that the restobar has a current amount due of P1,998,779.15 and a surcharge of P111,917.18, resulting in a total payment of P2,110,696.33.

Janelle Rebusada, spokesperson of PALECO, said what happened to Kubo Bar’s power bill was an “isolated case.“

“Mali yong pag input ng number sa reading. Kung titingnan nila, yong previous reading, five digits siya, pero yong present reading niya, six digits na. Na check na yan, adjusted na rin,” she explained.

She mentioned that there is a system in place to rectify errors, particularly when they observe unusually high collections.

Rebusada assured Kubo Bar that the issue had already been addressed.

“Nache-check naman talaga yan sa system, isolated case lang, siyempre may human error din minsan. Pero adjusted na siya sa tama niyang reading,” she told Palawan News.

Additionally, she pointed out that the restobar has not reached out to them to seek clarification.

Furthermore, the restobar has not yet settled its statement of account as the due date is still on August 3.

She appealed to the member-consumer-owners that if they receive an unbelievable SOA, they should immediately seek clarification to resolve the issue.

While they may not have control if it gets posted on social media, it is advisable to address the problem with the billing section of PALECO for a prompt solution.