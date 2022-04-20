Residents in some areas in the city will experience power disruption this week due to scheduled power maintenance activities, the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) announced.

The power coop said that on April 21, power will be disrupted in the new terminal near Goland Supermarket from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it will convert the single phase line to three going to the Ferdinand Go Building.

On April 22, residents in the barangays under the Piltel and Manalo reclosers in the Poblacion Circuit will experience power disruption from 8 a.m. to 12 noon due to tree clearing to ensure there will be no outage in the national and local elections in May.

Under the Piltel recloser, the residents that will be affected by the scheduled power maintenance are those residing in Taft Street, Abad Santos Street, Reynoso Street, Rizal Avenue, Bonifacio Street, Mabini Street, Mendoza Street, Manalo Street, and E. Valencia Street.

Under the Manalo recloser, the residents that will experience the power interruption are those living along Manalo Street/Extension, Abad Santos Street/Extension, Fernandez Street/Extension, Diaz Road, Dela Cuesta Road, Rengel Road, Bacomo Road, Liberty Road, Altas Road, Gabuco Road, L. Rabang Road, Oquendo Road, and Heredero Road.

PALECO also announced that power will be interrupted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 along Lomboy Street, Campus Ville, Kuyba Almoneca, Napocor Village, and Seabreeze Subdivision as part of a maintenance activity to replace a “rotten” pole single phase line near Bobot Carbonel in Lomboy Street, Barangay San Jose.