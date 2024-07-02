The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) has released a statement addressing recent false or misleading information circulating about the power rate hike.

In a statement it posted Tuesday, Paleco said it “remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver dependable and affordable electric service to its Member-Consumer-Owners (MCOs).”

“Notwithstanding the efforts of our detractors to spread baseless and derogatory information and undermine trust, we are determined in upholding the standards we’ve set,” Paleco said.

The power cooperative said that in partnership with the National Electrification Administration (NEA), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), it is taking proactive steps to tackle the issues arising from the recent increase in power rates.

NEA is currently conducting a competitive selection process (CSP) for the Paleco’s 40-megawatt base-load supply and 15-megawatt peaking supply of power for the Palawan main grid.

It is expected that this will address the issue and eliminate the Emergency Power Supply Agreements (EPSAs), leading to the return of lower power rates.

“We understand the burden this has placed on our consumers and assure you that every decision we make aims to alleviate these impacts and improve our quality of life,” the Paleco management said.

Paleco is calling for an end to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, highlighting their harmful impacts. The organization specifically condemns ‘hate campaigns’ conducted through fake social media accounts.

It also urges Palaweños to reject these false narratives and to rely solely on credible and official sources for accurate and verified information.

“Despite these challenges, we want to assure our MCOs that we are committed to transparency and accountability in all our endeavor and remain resilient in the face of these challenges,” Paleco stated.