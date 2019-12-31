Palaweños told not to forget Rizal’s heroism

With the theme “Jose Rizal, huwaran ng mga Pilipino sa Ikadalawampu’t Isang Siglo”, personnel from different local and national government agencies and local enforcement authorities gathered at the Rizal Park in front of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the national hero who was executed on December 30, 1896.

Local authorities led by City Mayor Lucilo Bayron spearheaded the commemoration of Dr. Jose Rizal’s 123rd death anniversary in Puerto Princesa City Monday.

With the theme “Jose Rizal, huwaran ng mga Pilipino sa Ikadalawampu’t Isang Siglo”, personnel from different local and national government agencies and local enforcement authorities gathered at the Rizal Park in front of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the national hero who was executed on December 30, 1896.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, in a speech, called for patriotism, recalling Rizal’s role in gaining independence for the country.

“Ang public execution ay gumising, pumukaw at lalong nagpaigting ng poot ng ating mga ninuno laban sa mga mananakop. Humantong sa himagsikan at kalayaan ng bayang Pilipinas. Tanungin natin ang ating sarili kung karapat-dapat ba tayo sa ginawa ni Rizal. Dapat magtulungan tayo na ipagpatuloy kung anong ginawa niya para sa ating mga anak, anak ng ating anak at sa susunod na salinlahi,” he said.

Vice Adm. Rene Medina, commander of the Western Command (WESCOM), in a speech delivered by Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) deputy wing commander Col. Gerry Soliven, called on Palaweños to remember Rizal’s martyrdom.

“As we commemorate the death anniversary of Rizal, we should be reminded of his supreme sacrifice for giving his life to our nation with the fullest pride. Our nation today needs aggressive compassion to imitate the light of our fallen heroes who showed martyrdom without hesitation,” Medina stated.

The highlights of the event was a 21 gun salute and an audio-visual presentation of Rizal’s life and works.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.