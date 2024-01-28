Palaweño students from the University of the Philippines (UP) have turned the spotlight on the province’ rich cultural heritage in this year’s “Pautakan,” deviating from its traditional environment focus.

The “Pautakan 30— SIPAT: Paggalugad sa Lupang Pamana,” organized by UP Palaweños (UPP) and conducted at SM City Puerto Princesa on January 25-26, marked a departure from its usual environmental themes. Jessica Bactol, this year’s event chair, said they wanted to introduced a fresh perspective, emphasizing the exploration and celebration of Palawan’s diverse cultural legacy.

“Usually, yung Pautakan, laging sa environmental concerns yung focus. Ngayon, since pearl anniversary, gusto namin ng bago, which is yung atake ngayon ay yung cultural aspect ng Palawan—pagpapamulat sa bata sa kinagisnan nila na lalawigan,” she explained.

Back in 1993, the founders of UPP started the “Pautakan,” an intellectual competition aimed at recognizing and honoring the talents of elementary and secondary students across Palawan. The event originated from the UP Varsitarian’s yearly intercollegiate quiz, an academic contest where intellects from various colleges and faculties converge for the Pautakan trophy.

Over time in Palawan, Pautakan evolved into a dynamic venue for unearthing young talents in areas such as writing, art, and photography.

The two-day event saw a blend of academic challenges and cultural explorations. While standard competitions like quiz bees and arts contests were held, a notable surge in online participation for digital poster making and mobile photography indicated a broader, tech-savvy engagement. This integration of technology showcases a modern approach to cultural education.

Central to the event were the advocacy talks, “Pagsipat sa lupang pamana” and “Paggalugad sa wikang pamana,” interspersed with the academic contests. These talks provided a platform for deeper exploration of Palawan’s heritage, enhancing the educational experience of the participants.

Khalela Daculla, a Grade 10 student from Holy Trinity University (HTU), winner of the essay writing contest, shared her experience.

Daculla was encouraged to participate in the essay writing contest following her victory in a short story writing competition during last year’s literary contest sponsored by the provincial government.

Her essay delved into an alternate scenario, imagining the lifestyle of modern Palaweños if Christian settlers had never conquered the island. Although this was Daculla’s first participation in the UP Pautakan, she noted that her experience in the previous competition shaped her approach to this current essay.

“[Yung sanaysay ko po] ay tungkol sa life ko, parang growing up na iba’t ibang dialects and languages yung nakapaligid sa akin as someone from Palawan. Growing up, parang na-adopt ko na rin yung ganoong mga dialects and languages,” Daculla said.

Dan Angel Juanich and Ramon Christopher Adelan from Palawan State University–Laboratory High School, who excelled in the quiz bee, also expressed their enriched understanding of Palawan’s culture.

“Na-enjoy ko po yung Cuyunon 101, yung mga sinasabi ng nanay ko ay naintindihan ko na,” said Juanich, referring to the trivia games done during the second day of the program, along with an advocacy talk where the participants were tasked with understanding some Cuyunon phrases and turns of speech.

Adelan acknowledged the challenges faced due to limited preparation time, yet their triumph speaks volumes about their dedication and resilience.

“Sa mga nabanggit ng ibang teams na sila po one month na. Ang review namin ay three days lang, not actually the whole day. Di kami masyadong prepared, but we tried our best and prayed to the Lord and we got it naman,” he said.

The event’s success, evident in the enthusiastic participation and the insights shared by the youth, underscores a vital shift towards cultural appreciation among the younger generation in Palawan.

Bactol noted that the accomplishments of the young participants indicate a community deeply committed to preserving and honoring its distinctive heritage, guaranteeing the continued vibrancy of Palawan’s cultural mosaic in the hearts and minds of its younger generation.

She added that the Pautakan has set a precedent, not just as an academic event, but as a beacon of cultural revival, inspiring a new generation to explore, understand, and cherish their heritage.

The winners and entries from the various competitions are available for viewing on the UP Palaweños Pautakan page, serving as a testament to the vibrant cultural spirit of Palawan’s youth.