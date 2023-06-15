Some Palaweño marine researchers took part in highlighting the importance of how humans interact with the ocean and its health benefits through co-writing an international book launched in June.

The book, entitled Oceans and Human Health, was written by over 100 international authors, including seven co-authors in various chapters from the Philippines. It addresses the benefits, opportunities, risks, and impacts resulting from the relationship between oceans and humans.

One of the co-editors, Dr. Lota Creencia of Western Philippines University (WPU), said the second edition of the book now included various authors around the globe, including from the Asian region.

The authors from different countries also share the same view on the importance of the ocean in regulating climate and weather patterns, transportation, the ocean economy, medicine, and territory boundaries.

Aerial view of the coast of Barangay Manalo, Puerto Princesa City. (Photo from Blue Communities Philippines)

Palawan could also relate to how livelihoods and the tourism industry benefit from the ocean.

“Tayo sa Palawan maka-relate kasi in terms of tourism, recreation, and malaki from fishing to boating. Of course, in terms of food, sa Palawan base sa study namin, ang isang family sa coastal area ay halos everyday galing dagat ang food,” she said.

The book put emphasis on the fact that even though experts have noticed the alarm on ocean health for decades, the connections of the ocean to human health and well-being have been “largely ignored or poorly communicated.”

Chapter lead co-author Karen Madarcos emphasized that the book’s idea is to show that the health of people is dependent on the health of the ocean.

“Whatever we do is yon din ang mangyayari sa ocean,” she said.

The release is also timely as the United Nations declared the period of 2021 to 2030 as the “Ocean Decade.” Its over 24 chapters gave insights on nutritional, medical, biotechnological, social, cultural, and economic aspects associated with marine ecosystems.

Case studies in Palawan

Palaweño co-authors and contributors shared studies and insights on various chapters of the book from local experience. Aside from livelihood and food sources, the book revealed that the ocean is also a source of art inspiration for locals.

It made them produce Cuyonon folk songs such as Layang Pasyak and Manig Pangisda, showing the traditional fishing method and the simple life of fishers.

Palaweños has also been tied to superstitious beliefs in environmental protection, believing supernatural elements are watching over the forest. There are also locals who believe that creatures can sense a coming disaster, like viewing a washed-up large marine creature as a bad omen.

The chapters revealed how knowledgeable the locals are when it comes to oceans, and they should be directly involved in efforts to protect them. The people listen to scientific findings as long as they are well communicated at their level.

“Alam nila kung ano ang nangyayari sa dagat, and most likely, alam din nila kung paano ito protektahan. Mahalaga ang kaalaman nila o ang human ecological knowledge para mas maprotektahan pa natin ang ocean,” Madarcos said.

Locals of Barangay Sibaltan, El Nido, get their source of food from the ocean together with their families. (Photo from Global CFaH-Philippines)

Book’s journey

The study of human health and the ocean has started through a project called Blue Communities from 2017 to 2022. A network of marine and environmental scientists and researchers across the globe proceeded to create the book, which took more than a year to make.

In Palawan, WPU is the sole university that participated in the creation of the book, along with other institutions like Tubbataha Reefs Protected Area and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Philippines. Other co-authors from WPU include Lea Janine Gajardo and John Roderick Madarcos.

Almost 20 Palaweos contributed to the book, of which seven worked as co-authors of different chapters. Other participating experts and researchers came from different countries, like Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

“Isa rin sa target (to benefit from the book) ay communities. Ang coastal communities nandiyan talaga sila, everyday of their lives. Importante sa book na makita nila na napaka-complex— mas marealize nila napakalaki ng force ng ocean, positive at negative,” Creencia said.

It also wanted to make Palaweos realize the significant cultural service of the ocean to their lives aside from just livelihood, food, and transportation.

“I think it is time for us to appreciate how the ocean teaches us how to dream and how to think—kung makita natin ang monetary value ng cultural services ng ocean sa atin. Nandon na rin, kailangan na lang ng awareness,” Madarcos said.

The book can be pre-ordered through Elsevier shop at

https://shop.elsevier.com, and can also be purchased per desired chapter.