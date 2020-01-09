Palaweño gov’t employees grateful for salary increase, but…

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signs into law the pay hike measure for government employees. Photo courtesy of PCOO.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Wednesday evening released photos of the President signing the proposed Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 into law the salary adjustment which will be implemented in four tranches from 2020 to 2023.

Palaweño employees are grateful for the recent law signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte implementing the fifth round of salary increase for workers in the government.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Wednesday evening released photos of the President signing the proposed Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 into law the salary adjustment which will be implemented in four tranches from 2020 to 2023.

Nico Magdayao, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officer 1, expressed joy upon hearing the recent salary measure but has certain reservations pointing out the consequent effect on the salary table based on the tax and inflation increase it may also subsequently affect.

“Masaya naman pero sa amin kasi sa BIR, ang pinu-push namin ay ma-exclude sa SSL. We’re aiming for a much competitive salary not based on SSL,” he said.

Around 1.4 million government employees, including public teachers and nurses, will benefit from the approved pay hike.

Haizel Ann Pasion-Retanal, public elementary teacher 1 of Santa Monica Elementary School (SMES), who is currently earning Salary Grade 11, was also happy on the approved pay hike but pointed out that the public school teachers deserve a more competitive compensation in line with their workload.

“Good thing sa medyo matataas na suweldo, pero sa medyo mababa na ang net pay, medyo mabigat para sa kanila. Medyo nakakalungkot, sa dami ng work ng teachers mas ok kung mabibigyan ng tamang compensation ang teachers. Ok sana kung across the board ang increase para maramdaman naman. Still, thankful pa rin sa salary increase,” she said.

Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the signed law, but the initial report confirms that salary grades 10 to 15 bracket will get the biggest increase ranging from 20 to 30 percent by a weighted average of 23.24 percent every year until 2023.

Government employees with salary grades 1 to 10 would get an increased salary from 17.5 percent to 20.5 percent over four years; while those who are under salary grades 25 to 33 would have the lowest increase of a mere eight percent.

The government earmarks a total of PHP130.45 billion for the implementation of the SSL-5, which was certified as urgent by Duterte in December 2019.

Senator Bong Go, in a statement issued early Thursday, said that around PHP34 billion was allocated in the PHP4.1 trillion 2020 national budget for the scheduled salary increases this year, which means that the basic salary of a government employee with salary grade 1 would now be raised from P11,068 to P13,000.

Gerald Janda, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) director, in a press statement made Wednesday, said that government workers would get pay hikes beginning January 1 this year.

“The first tranche of the increase in the salary of government workers will take effect starting January 1, 2020 and we have already provided in the 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) a certain amount for the implementation of this under the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund,” he said.

Related

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.