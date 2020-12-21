Palaweño dance groups to perform in Dance Xchange on Air 2020

The exchange is a series of dance concerts joined by 250 various groups around the Philippines.

Three Palaweño dance groups were chosen to perform in the Dance Xchange on Air 2020 dubbed as “DX on Air” during weekends until January 2021.

The exchange is a series of dance concerts joined by 250 various groups around the Philippines.

Perlas ng Silanganan Artist director Cyrus Kim Claridad told Palawan News on Sunday that the event is organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA) with around 250 dance companies, including foreign participants to be presented in at least 20 shows.

The show will be every 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through its sub-commission, the National Committee on Dance (NCD), has an annual dance festival which is ‘International Dance Exchange’ where all premium dance companies in the country perform in one stage,” he said.

Claridad said the annual dance event is conducted physically but will go online this year due to the pandemic.

“Since pandemic, postponed muna this year ang festival physically kaya tuloy pa rin but for now all the performances will be aired and can be seen through online channels of NCCA and other government social media platform,” Claridad said.

Claridad said that the public may catch the Palaweños on the air in “Dance Xchange On Air – Indak, Galaw, Sayaw: Saan Man, Maaring Sayawan Special Edition” to witness the Palawan Polytechnic College Incorporated Perlas ng Silanganan Dance Troupe, Kandiyaw of Alfredo Abueg Sr. National High School from Brookes Point, and Tribu Bato Bato from the municipality of Magsaysay.

The episodes will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Knowledge Channel, PTV, Radio Television Malacañang – RTVM, LIVING ASIA CHANNEL, and on Dance Xchange official youtube channel.

Recently, the NCCA and Budayaw Festival of Cultures initiated an online webinar event dubbed “KUMPULAN: Connecting Cultures in BIMP-EAGA Amidst the Pandemic.”

Palawan Culture and Arts Program (PCAP) manager Ceasar Sammy A. Magbanua was chosen by the NCCA to represent the Philippines where he shared the rich and diverse culture and arts of the province with the audience from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

PCAP is implemented by the provincial government in collaboration with various sectors in the province. Academic institutions and other local government units in Palawan are very supportive in the realization of its programs, one of which is the celebration of the Philippine Arts Month every February.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts