The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized a Palaweña as Geoscience Ambassador of the Year “honorable mention” from among a pool of 76 nominees worldwide.

Dainty Clarice Rabang, who serves as head of the Climate Resilient Development Section at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), was one of three honorable mentions whose achievements in advancing her field were recognized.

Out of the nominees, Rabang is the only Filipina recognized for excellence in Geology in 2024.

“I hope this award will highlight the importance of our rocks, landscapes, and earth processes in the sustainable development of our province,” she said through a statement released by the Provincial Information Office on Thursday.

More importantly, I aim to bring earth sciences closer to the Palaweños. After all, there is no science more relatable than understanding our own home,” she added.

Rabang completed her elementary education at Palawan State University Laboratory Elementary School, followed by secondary education at the Philippine Science High School in Quezon City. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

She also served as a volunteer at the Puerto Princesa CDRRMO and the Bohol Island Geopark, actively sharing her geoscientific expertise as a lecturer and resource speaker.

Meanwhile, the provincial government, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, congratulated Rabang for her recognition.

Halleya Ekandjo from Namibia and George Rwegoshora Kato from the United Republic of Tanzania were also honored, while Gyslaine Mansilla from Chile earned the title of UNESCO’s Geoscience Ambassador of the Year.

The recognition ceremony occurred on March 12 during UNESCO’s International Geoscience Program Council (IGPC) Open Meeting.