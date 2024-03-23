The Sangguniang Panlalawigan extended commendation to Palaweña geologist Dainty Clarice Rabang for her recognition as one of the three honorable mentions for the Geoscience Ambassador of the Year by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Provincial Information Office said Board Member Ryan Maminta wrote Resolution No. 329-24, “Congratulating Dainty Clarice V. Rabang for her outstanding achievement as an Honorable Mention in the UNESCO Geosciences Ambassador of the Year 2024,” during their regular session on March 19.

Among 76 nominees from across the globe, Rabang stood out as the sole Filipino acknowledged for her excellence in the field of geology in 2024.

Rabang holds a position within the Palawan provincial government, serving as a Project Officer III and Head of the Climate Resilient Development Section at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Following her elementary education at the Palawan State University Laboratory Elementary School, she completed her secondary education at the Philippine Science High School. Rabang then earned her Bachelor of Science in Geology degree from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

She dedicated her time to volunteering at the Puerto Princesa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Bohol Island Geopark, where she actively shared her geoscientific expertise as a lecturer and resource speaker.

The recognition ceremony took place on March 12, concurrent with the Open Meeting of the International Geoscience Program Council (IGPC) of UNESCO.