Erlyn Olarte Conwi, a native of Narra, Palawan, has captivated hearts with her artistic flair and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Born into a family renowned for their pioneering work in rice milling in the agricultural town of Narra, Erlyn’s journey took a different path—one that led her to the bustling streets of Manila.

Erlyn grew up learning a lot at Maryknoll College, which is now called Miriam College. There, she improved her skills and love for art. After finishing high school, she went to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for college. She studied Fine Arts, with a focus on Advertising. This education helped build the base for her successful career.

As the eldest daughter in her family, she was initially poised to take the reins of the family rice mill. However, she had different aspirations and chose to pursue a career in design in the metro. Rejecting the conventional path laid out before her, Erlyn embarked on her professional journey, initially finding her footing in the realm of fashion design.

Driven by her innate sense of aesthetics and a desire to create memorable experiences, armed with a vision to bring beauty and elegance to every occasion, she ventured into event styling.

“For me, no event is too grand or too modest,” Erlyn shared with Palawan News. “Each occasion holds its own significance, and it’s my mission to infuse every setting with a touch of magic.”

EYE FOR BEAUTY: Erlyn’s magical designs not only adds up flare of the celebration but brings joy to both the celebrant and the onlookers. (Photo from Erlyn Olarte-Conwi)

With a philosophy grounded in empathy and attention to detail, Erlyn places herself in the shoes of her clients, ensuring that her designs reflect their personalities and aspirations. Her signature style is characterized by its simplicity, cleanliness, and timeless elegance—a testament to her discerning eye for beauty.

On April 5, Erlyn returned to Palawan for her inaugural event styling engagement in the province, marking a homecoming filled with both nostalgia and excitement.

The occasion—a debut celebration—was transformed into a fairytale-inspired dreamscape, adorned with an abundance of flowers, both grand and delicate, and whimsical butterflies. The result was a spectacle straight out of a storybook—a testament to Erlyn’s creative vision and meticulous craftsmanship.

WEDDINGS AND MOTIF: Specializing in styling wedding celebrations that is one for the books, Erlyn also sprinkles magic and fairydust to other occasions. (Photo from Erlyn Olarte-Conwi)

Looking ahead, Erlyn envisions expanding her presence in Palawan, with plans to undertake more styling projects in her hometown and beyond.

She also intends to extend her expertise to empower aspiring event stylists, emphasizing the importance of integrity and excellence in the craft.

“Aspiring event stylists, always give your best and uphold honesty in all your endeavors,” Erlyn advises. “What brings you joy will undoubtedly resonate with your clients, creating unforgettable experiences that last a lifetime.”

MAGIC TOUCH: Erlyn’s magical hands can turn any occasion into something special by making your dream fairy tale-like venue into reality. (Photo from Erlyn Olarte-Conwi)

Erlyn’s journey is a stark reminder of the power of seeking magic within oneself, following one’s passion and embracing the beauty that lies within every moment to illuminate the lives of others.

With each event she designs, she not only elevates celebrations but also sprinkle them with love and a touch of enchantment, seeking to unveil the magic inherent in every moment.

Her commitment to infusing joy and wonder into the lives of her clients that leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of those who experience her enchanting creations. Which resonates deeply, inspiring them to seek magic within themselves and share it with the world.