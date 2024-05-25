The Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center and Lualhati Women Center, two residential care facilities managed by the provincial government of Palawan to assist youth and women, have been awarded Level 2 accreditation by the social welfare department.

The accreditation, granted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Standards Bureau, was given to the Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) on May 14, while the Lualhati Women Center (LWC) received theirs on April 8.

These facilities fall under the management of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), according to a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Friday.

The accreditation was granted based on the compliance of the two centers with the standards for implementing Center-Based Residential Programs and Services for Children in Conflict with the Law and Center-Based Residential Programs and Services for Women and Children in Specially Difficult Circumstances.

They are valid for five years, from May 14, 2024, to May 15, 2029, for BPYC and from April 8, 2024, to April 9, 2029, for LWC.

The DSWD will provide a financial incentive to the Palawan provincial administration headed by Governor Dennis Socrates as a result of these accreditations.

PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña, in a post on Friday, thanked the staff of the two centers for their hard work that led to the granting of the accreditation certificates.

“My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who makes up the Bahay Pag-Asa Youth Center and Lualhati Women Center, from the security guards, drivers, house parents, psychologists, and social workers. Admiration and salute to you all,” Ablaña stated.

She said attaining Level 2 accreditation is proof and a reward from the Lord for all the hardships, efforts, love, and sacrifices these people have given to the children and women in need of their care.

The accreditation procedure is governed by Section 23 of Republic Act No. 4373, “An Act to Regulate the Practice of Social Work and the Operation of Social Work Agencies in the Philippines and for other Purposes,” as revised by Section 4 of RA 10847.