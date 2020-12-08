Palawan’s Haim Chicken continues to expand this 2020 with 2 new branches in Narra and Bataraza

Haim Chicken, a Palaweño household name and original chicken staple since 1999, announces the opening of its two new franchised branches in Narra and Bataraza this December 2020.

Palawan’s well-loved original grilled recipe chicken will soon be available to Palaweños in the south.

Known for its “Sarap-Saya na Binabalik-Balikan” grilled chicken, Haim Chicken will open a 420-square meter space at Osmeña St., Narra Poblacion and a 300 square meter space at the Bataraza Town Center, Bataraza Poblacion this December 2020.

“We are excited to make our homegrown restaurant part of making the world’s best island even better… this opportunity to grow locally means so much to us and to our community,” said John Christian Yayen, the chief brand officer of Haim Chicken.

“This milestone is not just ours, but of the Palaweños that became our patrons through all these years. For us, this is a testament of the quality of food that we deliver and the exceptional service we always strive to provide in making all the dining experiences memorable.”, shares James Cecil S. Yayen, Chief Executive Officer of Haim Chicken.

The two new branches mark the 4th and 5th restaurants of Haim Chicken and the first two franchised branches. For franchise inquires, email haimchicken@gmail.com

What started as a mere 4-square meter stall in front of the owner’s family property 20 years ago has now become one of Palawan’s favorites offering pork-free menu options and a wide array of healthy meal choices.

Bringing their competitive products and services closer to the communities of Narra and Bataraza, the new Haim Chicken branches are ready to cater to celebrations, special occasions, meetings, and other events in these vibrant communities.

Unlimited rice options for the flagship grilled product, Haim Chicken, along with best-sellers like the Pancit Bam-e, Sizzling Squid Solo, and Halu-Halo will also be available in Haim’s new locations.

For more updates, please visit and like the Haim Chicken Page on Facebook.