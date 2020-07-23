Palawan’s COVID-19 active cases now 21

The Palawan province’ COVID-19 active cases tally has increased to 21, after two locally stranded returnees tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the infectious disease.
Dumaran town was the latest to join the COVID-19 list in Palawan after its rural health unit (RHU) reported its first confirmed case involving a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee from Mandaluyong City.
The patient was supposed to graduate from her 14-day quarantine period when she tested positive on the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) on July 18, prompting for her endorsement for the confirmatory test that yielded a positive result on Wednesday (July 22).
The lone female COVID-19 patient in Dumaran arrived on July 4 aboard Philippine Airlines. She remained asymptomatic and quarantined in one of the town’s facilities.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old mother of an earlier reported COVID-19 positive patient in Sofronio Española town also tested positive for the infectious disease.
Dr. Rhodora Tingson, the municipal health officer (MHO), in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, said that the mother of “patient no. 8”, a 5-year-old female, is this southern town’s most recent COVID-19 case.
The family arrived on July 12 aboard a 2Go shipping vessel. The 31-year-old father (Patient No. 7) and the five-year-old daughter (Patient No. 8) first showed mild symptoms and were confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday (July 19).
“Hindi naisabay sa swab kasi wala naman siyang sintomas noong dumating. Si Patient No. 8 ‘yong 5-year-old female,” Tingson said.
The three remained isolated in one of the town’s facilities.
The recent development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palawan to 67, with 21 active cases, 45 recoveries, and one death.
Of the active cases, four each were reported in Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española, while 3 were in Puerto Princesa. The towns of Cuyo, Coron, and Taytay have two reported active cases each; while one remained each for Roxas, Busuanga, Rizal, and Dumaran.
(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Jane Tumalac)
