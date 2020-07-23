Palawan’s COVID-19 active cases now 21

Dumaran town was the latest to join the COVID-19 list in Palawan after its rural health unit (RHU) reported its first confirmed case involving a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee from Mandaluyong City.

The Palawan province’ COVID-19 active cases tally has increased to 21, after two locally stranded returnees tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the infectious disease.

The patient was supposed to graduate from her 14-day quarantine period when she tested positive on the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) on July 18, prompting for her endorsement for the confirmatory test that yielded a positive result on Wednesday (July 22).

The lone female COVID-19 patient in Dumaran arrived on July 4 aboard Philippine Airlines. She remained asymptomatic and quarantined in one of the town’s facilities.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old mother of an earlier reported COVID-19 positive patient in Sofronio Española town also tested positive for the infectious disease.

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, the municipal health officer (MHO), in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, said that the mother of “patient no. 8”, a 5-year-old female, is this southern town’s most recent COVID-19 case.

The family arrived on July 12 aboard a 2Go shipping vessel. The 31-year-old father (Patient No. 7) and the five-year-old daughter (Patient No. 8) first showed mild symptoms and were confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday (July 19).

“Hindi naisabay sa swab kasi wala naman siyang sintomas noong dumating. Si Patient No. 8 ‘yong 5-year-old female,” Tingson said.

The three remained isolated in one of the town’s facilities.

The recent development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palawan to 67, with 21 active cases, 45 recoveries, and one death.

Of the active cases, four each were reported in Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española, while 3 were in Puerto Princesa. The towns of Cuyo, Coron, and Taytay have two reported active cases each; while one remained each for Roxas, Busuanga, Rizal, and Dumaran.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Jane Tumalac)

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.