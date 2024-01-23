The 16 hospitals under the management of the provincial government provided medical care to a combined 230,378 patients between January and December 2023, the Provincial Health Office reported on Tuesday.

Based on data from the Hospital Development and Management Program (HDMP), an average of 783 patients is recorded daily in various hospitals, including Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) in Brooke’s Point, Quezon Medicare Hospital, Sofronio Española District Hospital, Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital, Bataraza District Hospital, Balabac District Hospital, Roxas Medicare Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay, Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital, Coron District Hospital, El Nido Community Hospital, Cuyo District Hospital, and Francisco F. Ponce de Leon Hospital located on the mainland Dumaran.

PHO Chief Dr. Faye Labdrador said the provincial government, under Governor Dennis Socrates’ administration, remains committed to continually improve and expand healthcare services in the province.

“The PHO aims to improve health service delivery, particularly the Provincial Health Referral and Patient Navigation System, including digitalization in health. Also, to standardize compensation rates and benefits for healthcare workers, improve public laboratories and health facilities, and enhance disease surveillance and epidemic response,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Labrador said Tuesday.

Palawan was acknowledged by the Department of Health (DOH) for its significant support in implementing the Universal Health Care Act (Republic Act 11223).