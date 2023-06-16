Palawan has been recognized as the Top Performing Province for the year 2022 by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) MIMAROPA Region.

The recognition was formalized during the Awarding Ceremonies of the Top Performing Provinces, Cities, and Municipalities of MIMAROPA, which took place on June 13, as part of the Regional Association of Treasurers and Assessors (REGATA) Conference held at Citystate Asturias Hotel in Puerto Princesa.

The provincial government achieved Rank 1 in Overall Review and Submission of Statement of Receipts and Expenditures (SRE) Reports for Treasury and Budget. They also excelled in the collection of Real Property Tax, Business Tax, Fees and Charges, Receipts from Economic Enterprise, as well as the Review and Submission of Quarterly Reports on Real Property Assessment in the region over the past year.

The provincial government attributed the recognition to the combined efforts of the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) and the Provincial Assessor’s Office (PASSO).

Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon and Provincial Assessor Euvica Colbe personally received plaques of commendation presented by BLGF-MIMAROPA.